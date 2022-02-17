Police: Perry County man showed pornography to 9-year-old girl

Jason Wunderlich, 34, was arrested Thursday after being charged with corruption of minors and disseminating explicit sexual material on January 25, State Police say.

DUNCANNON, Pa. — A Perry County man accused of showing pornography to a nine-year-old girl was arrested Thursday, according to State Police.

Jason Riley Wunderlich, 34, of Duncannon, was taken into custody on charges of disseminating explicit sexual material, corruption of minors, and criminal use of a communication facility. He had been wanted on those charges since January 25, according to police.

Police say that Wunderlich showed the victim pornographic images while he was caring for her on the night of Nov. 19, 2021. Wunderlich was living in Wheatfield Township at the time of the alleged incident, according to police.

The victim's mother contacted authorities a few days later, after the victim told her what she had seen, police say.