Philadelphia man will serve 25 years in prison for coercing York County girl to send him explicit photos

David Serrano-Munoz, 43, admitted to his actions, which took place in 2017. He will serve 25 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, prosecutors said.

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia man will serve up to 25 years in prison for coercing a York County minor to send sexually explicit photos of herself to him in 2017, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced Thursday.

David Serrano-Munoz, 43, pleaded guilty to charges of producing child pornography earlier this year, Gurganus said. He was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. Middle District Court.

In addition to prison time, the sentence includes 10 years of probation, Gurganus said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.