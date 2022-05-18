York County man indicted on federal charges of receiving, possessing child pornography

Jonathan Debus, 42, was previously convicted of unlawful contact with minors and statutory sexual assault in York County Court, U.S. Attorney John Gurganus said.

DOVER, Pa. — A 42-year-old York County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with possession and receipt of child pornography, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced Wednesday.

Jonathan Lee Debus, of Dover, allegedly received and kept images of child pornography involving a minor under 12 years of age between October 2021 and May 12 of this year, Gurganus said.

Debus was previously convicted of unlawful contact with minors and statutory sexual assault in York County Court, according to Gurganus. His alleged actions in the federal indictment occurred after that conviction, Gurganus said.

The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott R. Ford is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty for these offenses is up to 60 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine, Gurganus said.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.