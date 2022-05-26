State Police charge York County man with possession of child porn

James Sheaf IV, 41, was charged Wednesday by State Police after an investigation that was launched in March.

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with possession of child pornography and related offenses following an investigation by State Police.

James Sheaf IV, 41, of Glen Rock, was charged Wednesday following a State Police Computer Crime Task Force investigation that began in March, police said in a press release.

The investigation, launched March 29, determined Sheaf was using a file-sharing network to disseminate child pornography. A search warrant was executed at his Glen Rock home, where several electronic devices allegedly belonging to him were seized, police say.

A forensic examination of the devices uncovered numerous files of suspected child pornography, according to police.

Sheaf was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of children/child pornography.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney, who set bail at $10,000, which Sheaf posted.