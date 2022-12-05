Former Waynesboro police officer faces child pornography charges

Kellee Rogers has since resigned.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Criminal charges have been filed against a former Waynesboro police officer following an internal investigation.

According to the Franklin County District Attorney's Office, former officer Kellee Rogers is accused of possessing child pornography.

Police say in Aug. 2021, Rogers, who was an officer at the time, responded to reports that a 19-year-old man who he had known for three to four years had received malicious messages on Facebook, including explicit photos.

While talking to Rogers about the incident, the man questioned the legality of his having sex with his 16-year-old girlfriend.

In response, Rogers allegedly asked the man to send him the picture of himself from the Facebook messages, along with a video of the man and his girlfriend having sex as evidence that their relation was consensual.

Officials say that in Rogers' police report from the day of, he attached the Facebook messages, but didn't mention anything about the photo or video he received.

In Jan. 2022, the Waynesboro Police Department and the Attorney General's office reached out to the Franklin County District Attorney's office to investigate Rogers and the 19-year-old.

Days later, the 19-year-old was taken into custody by the Attorney General's Office, Child Predator Section.

After interviewing the 19-year-old and his family, police say they obtained a search warrant and seizer Rogers' phone in March 2022.

The day after they got the search warrant, investigating officers interviewed Rogers at his home, where they say he admitted to requesting the picture and video for his own personal possession and not as evidence for the investigation.

Investigators say Rogers also claimed he didn't know the girl in the video was 16-years-old.

In an interview with the girl in May 2022, the girl told officers that she knew Rogers and believed he would have known she was under 18-years-old.

On May 12, 2022, the Franklin County District Attorney's Office announced a criminal complaint was filed against Rogers, who resigned after the end of the internal administrative investigation, charging him with official oppression and sexual abuse of children.

With the announcement of charges, the Waynesboro Police Chief made a statement on the incident.

"It is a priority to demand that all members of this agency demonstrate only the highest legal, ethical, and moral values," Waynesboro Police Chief James Sourbier said. "Officer behavior that violates these standards tarnishes the reputation of our profession and our department and will not be tolerated."