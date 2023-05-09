Cumberland County police searching for armed robbery suspect

The suspect allegedly held up a pistol and demanded cash from the store clerk. When given the money, he fled to a nearby Weis parking lot.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police are searching for a suspect involved in a reported armed robbery.

According to the Carlisle Police Department, on Thursday, March 4 at 10 p.m., an unknown man entered the Family Dollar Store on East High Street in Carlisle Borough.

The suspect allegedly held up a pistol and demanded cash from the store clerk.

The clerk, fearing for his life, handed over the store's money, according to police. The suspect then fled the store and ran northbound into the Weis Markets parking lot.

The suspect was about 5'10 to 6'00" and weighed about 160 to 170 pounds. He was dressed in all black.