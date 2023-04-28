1 arrested, 1 wanted after bank robbery in York County

Jessica Soder is wanted after police say she robbed an M&T bank in West York.

WEST YORK, Pa. — A man was arrested and a woman is wanted by police after a bank robbery in West York on Friday.

Police say they were called to M&T Bank on the 1400 block of West Market Street after a woman, later identified as Jessica Soder, entered the bank and showed bank employees a note in which she demanded money.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, Soder left the bank on foot.

Shortly after, police found a man who was seen with Soder before and immediately after the robbery. Police say Tavaris Duncan had the money taken from the bank and the note Soder had shown the bank employees.

On 04/28/23 WYBPD responded to a robbery at the M&T Bank at 1401 W. Market St. in West York. A female entered the bank... Posted by West York Borough Police Department on Friday, April 28, 2023

Duncan was arrested and there is a warrant for Soder's arrest.

Both are facing charges of conspiracy to commit robbery of a financial institution, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.