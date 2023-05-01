Lancaster County police searching for woman who allegedly stole credit card information to purchase $1,270 laptop

The suspect allegedly used the victim's Apple ID and credit card information to purchase a laptop worth $1,270.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a victim's credit card information to purchase an Apple laptop.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on March 13 the pictured woman entered the Apple store at the Park City Center in Lancaster. She allegedly used the victim's Apple ID and credit card information to purchase a laptop worth $1,270.

The victim became aware of the theft after seeing the purchase on her credit card statement.

Anyone with information regarding the pictured woman or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 and ask to speak with Det. Bingham or a working detective.