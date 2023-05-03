Suspect wanted for parole violation captured by police, U.S. Marshals in Columbia

Taleek Perez, 25, of Lancaster, was taken into custody on the 100 block of S. 3rd Street in Columbia. He allegedly violated parole for burglary and robbery.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police and U.S. Marshals on Wednesday apprehended a man wanted for breaking parole in Columbia, Lancaster County.

Taleek Perez, 25, of Lancaster, was on parole from state prison for robbery and burglary charges. He pleaded guilty in 2019 and was sentenced to 4-10 years in state prison.

Perez fled while on State Parole and was wanted on the parole violation, authorities said.

Wednesday afternoon, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Columbia Borough Police Department captured Perez on the outstanding warrant.