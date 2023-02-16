Columbia drug task force arrests 5, recovers over $12,000 of drugs

Undercover officers allegedly purchased methamphetamine and crack cocaine from the accused several times, leading to their arrests.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — An undercover drug operation in Lancaster County lead to the arrests of five individuals on Feb. 10, the Columbia Borough Police Department announced today.

Undercover officers allegedly purchased methamphetamine and crack cocaine from two Columbia residences in January and February before obtaining search warrants for the addresses.

According to officers, they confiscated 142.5 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, 267.1 grams of marijuana, 20 bags of fentanyl, 77 films of naloxone sublingual and $954 in cash. The street value of the drugs allegedly totaled over $12,500.

Police say between seven and 15 people were in each apartment when they executed the search warrants. Of these occupants, five allegedly had verified National Crime Information Center warrants for their arrest.

Kyle Gerlitzki, 29, of the 100 block of Walnut Street, was additionally charged with five counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Englehart, 33, of the 100 block of Walnut Street, had a warrant for his arrest regarding possession of narcotics by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Javier Molina-Pabon, 46, of the 100 block of Walnut Street, had a warrant out of Berks and York Counties for theft, retail theft and probation absconder.

Tanya Nunez, 41, of the 100 block of Walnut Street, had probation and parole warrants out of Harrisburg.