Additional charges filed against Lancaster County man in rape, killing of 12-year-old girl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a man accused of raping and killing the 12-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend.

The Columbia Borough Police Department and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced the added charges against Jason Shackelford on Wednesday, Feb. 15 for his alleged role in the death of Elaina Smith.

In addition to criminal homicide, Shackelford has been charged with one first-degree felony count of rape of a child, two first-degree felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and one second-degree felony count of strangulation.

Lancaster County Detectives also filed two first-degree felony counts of rape, two first-degree felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and four second-degree felony counts of sexual assault against Shackelford.

The charges were filed following the autopsy of the 12-year-old victim by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, which confirmed she died of strangulation and had signs of sexual abuse.

The Columbia Borough School District, where Elaina attended as a 7th grader, released the following statement regarding her death:

This is an extremely difficult time for the Columbia Borough School District and the Columbia community. Our hearts and prayers are with the victim and her family, as well as the students and staff who knew her. We have received offers of support from local authorities, community groups, and neighboring school districts, for which we are grateful. We are offering counseling and support services to students and staff as they deal with this tragedy and begin the healing process.

According to police, during Shackelford's initial interview, he admitted to raping and killing his ex-girlfriend's 12-year-old daughter, Elaina, on the night of Feb. 8 into the morning of Feb. 9 at a home along the 500 block of Avenue H in Columbia.

Shackelford allegedly told police that he attempted to hide the girl's body in a basement freezer.

During the initial search of the home by the Columbia Borough Police Department, officers reportedly discovered the body of a juvenile teen inside a basement chest freezer. Authorities confirmed the body to be that of Elaina Smith, according to an affidavit of probable cause.