Father speaks out following murder of 12-year-old girl in Lancaster County

Smith’s body was found in her Columbia home on Friday, inside a basement freezer.

LANCASTER, Pa. — In an emotional YouTube video, Dwayne Smith is speaking out on the death of his 12-year-old daughter, Elaina. His daughter's body was found in a Columbia home on Friday, inside a basement freezer.

Smith says she was a great student, friend, sister, and the best daughter he could have asked for.

“I’m never going to be the same. I’m dead inside," said Smith in a video posted to Youtube.

39-year-old Jason Shackelford was arrested after admitting to raping and killing Elaina. Shackelford was the ex-boyfriend of Elaina’s mother. He currently is facing over a dozen sexual assault charges, as well as homicide.

Shackelford remains in the Lancaster County Prison without bail.

“I want to thank the Columbia Police Department and all of the detectives, who moved swiftly to bring justice for my daughter," said Smith.

Smith said he’s been touched by the outpouring of support from members of the Columbia community. Despite her murder, he said he will move forward to keep Elaina’s memory alive.

“If I can do something to help change somebody’s life, I’m going to be there," said Smith. "Because over the past 12 years, Elaina’s been there for me.”

Smith encourages people to write letters to Elaina, to thank her for impacting their lives, and send them to the family. Elaina's brother will keep all of the letters sent by the community.

“And every so often we’re going to open some letters and read the words you all submit," said Smith.