Lewistown man found guilty of murder, related charges in connection to 2020 shooting

LEWISTOWN, Pa. — A jury found a Mifflin County man guilty of third degree murder and related charges after deliberating for three hours on Feb. 9.

Eric Joseph Wilson, 22, of Lewistown, fatally shot a victim outside a Lewistown apartment building shortly after midnight on Nov. 13, 2020.

The jury heard testimony from a witness on scene the evening of the shooting, a forensic pathologist and from a detective with the Lewistown Police Department during the two-day trial.

Wilson was convicted of third degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was acquitted of one count of aggravated assault.