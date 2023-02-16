Lewistown man found guilty of murder, related charges in connection to 2020 shooting

LEWISTOWN, Pa. — A jury found a Mifflin County man guilty of third degree murder and related charges after deliberating for three hours on Feb. 9.
Eric Joseph Wilson, 22, of Lewistown, fatally shot a victim outside a Lewistown apartment building shortly after midnight on Nov. 13, 2020.
The jury heard testimony from a witness on scene the evening of the shooting, a forensic pathologist and from a detective with the Lewistown Police Department during the two-day trial.
Wilson was convicted of third degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was acquitted of one count of aggravated assault.
Wilson faces up to 40 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on March 24. He currently resides in the Mifflin County Correctional Facility.