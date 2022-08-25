Police: Carlisle man chased people around truck stop while brandishing a machete

Joseph P. Hone, 37, is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and other offenses related to an alleged incident earlier today.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Carlisle man has been charged with numerous offenses after police say he chased patrons at a Flying J truck stop while brandishing a machete.

Joseph P. Hone, 37, of the 900 block of Cranes Gap Road, also resisted the efforts of two police officers to take him into custody during the alleged incident, which occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on the 1500 block of Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle, according to Middlesex Township Police.

Responding officers reported seeing Hone chasing another man while holding a machete upon their arrival at the truck stop's convenience store. He allegedly ignored verbal commands from two officers and fought their attempts to physically detain him, police claim in a criminal complaint affidavit.

The officers were eventually able to take Hone into custody, and spoke to multiple witnesses at the conclusion of the incident.

The witnesses reported that Hone chased one man with the machete, asking if he could "tickle" the man with the knife. He also allegedly slashed and stabbed at several vehicles outside the store, including trucks that were parked at the gas pump and the windshield of a Corvette in the parking lot, police say.

Hone also allegedly made verbal threats toward several people while brandishing the weapon, police say.