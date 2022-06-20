Cumberland County man charged with rape of a child, 6 additional charges

Austin Lee Holler was arrested and charged with multiple crimes related to the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been arrested on several charges related to the sexual assault of a minor under the age of 13.

The Carlisle Police Department arrested Austin Lee Holler on June 17. He is charged with the rape of a child, rape, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.

According to police, the sexual assault occurred in the area of Letort Park within the last few months.