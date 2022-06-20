Cumberland County man charged with rape of a child, 6 additional charges

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been arrested on several charges related to the sexual assault of a minor under the age of 13.
The Carlisle Police Department arrested Austin Lee Holler on June 17. He is charged with the rape of a child, rape, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, and corruption of minors.
According to police, the sexual assault occurred in the area of Letort Park within the last few months.
Carlisle Police are asking that anyone with additional information contact the Carlisle Police Department by phone or through CrimeWatch.