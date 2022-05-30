Man arrested, facing charges after stabbing in Carlisle

Shane Allen Winters, 28, was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a victim in the 400 block of Factory Street in Carlisle.

A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a person and leaving them in critical condition.

Shane Winters, 28, is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and simple assault charges for his role in the incident.

On May 29 around 9:00 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Factory Street in Carlisle for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police said they found the victim laying on the sidewalk, and were able to transport them to an area hospital.

Authorities say the victim is in critical, but stable condition.

After being identified as the suspect in the stabbing, police found Winters at the Petro Travel Center off of Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle.

He was apprehended without incident and taken to Cumberland County Prison for his arraignment.