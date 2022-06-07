Police: Carlisle man sexually assaulted minor in Middlesex Township hotel

Edwin Pabon is charged with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of a child, Middlesex Township Police say.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have arrested and charged a Carlisle man with statutory rape and other offenses relating to a sexual assault of a minor under 16 years of age.

According to a criminal complaint, Edwin Pabon is charged with statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident took place at a local motel, hours prior to police dispatch on June 1.

Police say the victim contacted her sister, indicating she was raped, who then alerted authorities.

Pabon's girlfriend was allegedly in the room during the incident, but went to the bathroom for approximately 15 minutes when the assault happened. She stated that a sexual assault/rape could not have occurred as she was in the room with Pabon for the entirety of the incident, according to an affidavit.