Raid uncovers $90,000 in illicit drugs at home, storage unit belonging to Lancaster man, police say

Alexis Martinez, 38, was found to be in possession of more than 8,600 grams of marijuana by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, the county's district attorney says

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man has been charged with dealing marijuana and fentanyl after a recent raid of his home and a Seymour Street storage unit yielded more than $90,000 worth of illicit drugs, including more than 8,600 grams of marijuana, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Alexis Martinez, 38, of North Broad Street, was arrested recently after the Lancaster County Drug Task Force received a tip from Lancaster Police regarding the strong odor of marijuana coming from a storage unit registered to him.

A Lancaster Police K-9 officer had already made a positive identification of drugs in the unit and police had already determined Martinez was the registered renter, prosecutors said.

Drug Task Force members executed search warrants on the storage unit and Martinez’ residence. In the storage unit, the force confiscated:

8,161 grams of marijuana

900ml of liquid THC oil

36 100mg THC vape cartridges

Paraphernalia, including a heat press to extract oil from the plants

In the N. Broad Street home, the force confiscated:

423.5 grams of marijuana

27 fentanyl pills

$3,962.00 U.S. currency

Various drug paraphernalia

The approximate total street value of the drugs seized totaled nearly $90,000, the DA's office said.