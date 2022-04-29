Drug Task Force investigation leads to charges against Lancaster County man

Sadi Corretger, 31, was arrested April 5 following the investigation, which also included members of several local police departments and state agents.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been arrested and charged with dealing fentanyl and methamphetamine following an investigation by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force and the Office of the Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation Unit, District Attorney Heather Adams announced Friday.

Sadi A. Corretger, 31, of Columbia, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Investigators executed three search warrants on the morning of April 5 and took Corretger into custody at a home on the 100 block of Melrose Lane in Lancaster, where approximately 62 grams of fentanyl, 46 grams of meth, a scale, an electric grinder, a cell phone, and $220 in cash were recovered.

Another warrant was executed at a home in the 2400 block of Rob Drive in Mount Joy, where 24 grams of fentanyl, packaging materials, and $1,081 were recovered, according to authorities.

In total, the approximately 86 grams of fentanyl recovered has a street value of $28,000 and the 46 grams of methamphetamine recovered has a $4,600 street value.

“This investigation took a significant amount of drugs off our streets through a collaborative effort between our Drug Task Force, the Office of the Attorney General and multiple other police departments,” Adams said. “In 2021, fentanyl or fentanyl-laced drugs accounted for 84% of drug overdose deaths in Lancaster County. My office will vigorously prosecute defendants such as this, who sell this substance on our streets.”

“Fentanyl is a deadly drug that has rapidly replaced heroin as the dominant opioid in Pennsylvania largely because of its cost," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. "We know doses are being sold on the street for as little as 79 cents – less than a pack of gum.

"As we are losing 14 Pennsylvanians each day to drug overdoses, the defendant is charged with peddling this poison into the community with total disregard for the consequences.

"We have taken four million doses of fentanyl off our streets since 2017, and my office remains committed to working with our local law enforcement partners to shut down these dangerous, illegal trafficking operations, and save lives.”

Corretger admitted the drugs were for sale in a recorded interview following his arrest.

East Hempfield Township, West Earl Township, Manheim Township, Northwest Regional, Columbia Borough, Manheim Borough Police Departments, and Pennsylvania Counterdrug Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Detective Richard Gauck filed charges, which were approved by Assistant District Attorney Deborah Greathouse.