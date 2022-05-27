Man on parole convicted of dealing cocaine in Lancaster

The county probation office found Ian Stewart, 26, to be in possession of 52 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia during a search of his home in 2020.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was convicted earlier this month of possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver while he was on parole from state prison.

Ian Stewart, 26, of the 300 block of Valley Road, was found guilty by a Lancaster County jury on May 17, after a two-day trial.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said the jury deliberated for about 20 minutes before returning its verdict.

According to testimony, Stewart was charged on Sept. 11, 2020, when members of the Pennsylvania Department of Probation and Parole searched his home and discovered approximately 52 grams of cocaine, a digital scale with cocaine residue on it, suspected drug packaging materials, and $2,485 in cash.

The drugs were reported to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, which investigated and charged Stewart, prosecutors said.

Stewart was on parole after serving a prison sentence for possessing 780 Xanax tablets and other drug paraphernalia and fighting with arresting officers during an incident in 2016, according to prosecutors.

Stewart is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker presided over trial and will order sentence at a later date.

Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade prosecuted the case.