Lancaster County Drug Task Force seizes more than $20,000 worth of illicit drugs during separate raids of Lititz man's home

LITITZ, Pa. — A 39-year-old Lancaster County man is facing charges after two separate raids by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, authorities said Wednesday.

Anthony Dwayne Kashner, of Lititz, was charged after task force members executed two separate search warrants on Feb. 17 and March 4, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Kashner had previously sold methamphetamine and marijuana to undercover officers on multiple occasions over the course of the investigation, according to law enforcement officials.

On Feb. 17, authorities say, the task force confiscated:

22.6 grams of fentanyl

281 grams of meth

164 grams of marijuana

12.75 grams of MDMA

249 grams of THC vape carts

6.26 grams of cocaine paraphernalia

On March 4, 2022, authorities seized:

37.5 grams of meth

1 gram of fentanyl

30 grams of marijuana paraphernalia

The approximate street value of the fentanyl ($2,360) and meth ($19,110) totaled more than $20,000, the district attorney's office said.