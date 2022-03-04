Lancaster County Drug Task Force seizes more than $20,000 worth of illicit drugs during separate raids of Lititz man's home

LITITZ, Pa. — A 39-year-old Lancaster County man is facing charges after two separate raids by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, authorities said Wednesday.
Anthony Dwayne Kashner, of Lititz, was charged after task force members executed two separate search warrants on Feb. 17 and March 4, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
Kashner had previously sold methamphetamine and marijuana to undercover officers on multiple occasions over the course of the investigation, according to law enforcement officials.
On Feb. 17, authorities say, the task force confiscated:
- 22.6 grams of fentanyl
- 281 grams of meth
- 164 grams of marijuana
- 12.75 grams of MDMA
- 249 grams of THC vape carts
- 6.26 grams of cocaine paraphernalia
On March 4, 2022, authorities seized:
- 37.5 grams of meth
- 1 gram of fentanyl
- 30 grams of marijuana paraphernalia
The approximate street value of the fentanyl ($2,360) and meth ($19,110) totaled more than $20,000, the district attorney's office said.
Kashner was arraigned on multiple charges pertaining to his alleged drug dealing activities, and bail was set at $100,000. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison.