Lancaster County

Lancaster County Drug Task Force seizes more than $20,000 worth of illicit drugs during separate raids of Lititz man's home

Anthony Dwayne Kashner, of the 2100 block of Main Street, is facing numerous charges related to his alleged drug dealing activities, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney's Office
Anthony Dwayne Kashner

LITITZ, Pa. — A 39-year-old Lancaster County man is facing charges after two separate raids by the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, authorities said Wednesday.

Anthony Dwayne Kashner, of Lititz, was charged after task force members executed two separate search warrants on Feb. 17 and March 4, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Kashner had previously sold methamphetamine and marijuana to undercover officers on multiple occasions over the course of the investigation, according to law enforcement officials.

On Feb. 17, authorities say, the task force confiscated:

  • 22.6 grams of fentanyl 
  • 281 grams of meth
  • 164 grams of marijuana
  • 12.75 grams of MDMA 
  • 249 grams of THC vape carts 
  • 6.26 grams of cocaine paraphernalia 

On March 4, 2022, authorities seized: 

  • 37.5 grams of meth
  • 1 gram of fentanyl
  • 30 grams of marijuana paraphernalia 
Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney's Office
Some of the drugs confiscated after the execution of a search warrant at the home of Anthony Dwayne Kashner, of Lititz, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

The approximate street value of the fentanyl ($2,360) and meth ($19,110) totaled more than $20,000, the district attorney's office said.

Kashner was arraigned on multiple charges pertaining to his alleged drug dealing activities, and bail was set at $100,000. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison.

