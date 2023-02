CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle that crashed into a business on Jan. 21.

According to police, the crash caused damage to the Hollywell Avenue property. The vehicle then fled from the scene.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, who it belongs to or who was driving at the time of the crash is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131, or leave a tip on CrimeWatch.