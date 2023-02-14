Lebanon City Police investigating shots fired, vehicles struck

Lebanon City Police responded to the 1000 block of Willow Street for a report of shots fired. They did not find any injured victims.

LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon City Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident from Feb. 13.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Willow Street around 3:25 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a press release.

At the scene, they allegedly found several shell casings in the street and a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire. Officers say they found a second vehicle believed to be involved in this incident overnight between Feb. 13 and 14.

Police say no victims were found and no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Witnesses allegedly saw two men in a dark-colored vehicle leave the scene.