17-year-old hospitalized in serious condition after shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 17-year-old boy is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting in Lancaster City Christmas afternoon, police said.

At approximately 2:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Conestoga Street and South Water Street for a shooting.

Police arrived and located the boy, who had been shot in the torso. Officers gave aid to him and took him to the hospital.

Detectives say that a preliminary investigation indicates that the boy and a group of males engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated.

This resulted in one of the males firing at least one shot and striking the boy in the torso, authorities said.

The suspect and two other males then fled the scene on foot, running south towards Andrew or Hazel Streets, police said.

According to authorities, the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and was with a male wearing a red hooded jacket and another male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police say initial information indicates that the suspect and the boy were familiar with one another.