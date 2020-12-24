Harrisburg Police investigating Wednesday shooting that left one dead

William Thornton of Harrisburg was found deceased with gunshot injuries. Anyone with info about this crime is asked to contact police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, around 2:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of South 13th and Chestnut Streets for reports of a man lying on the street.

Officers found the body of a man, later identified as William Thornton of Harrisburg, with gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Information can also be submitted using the CRIMEWATCH website.