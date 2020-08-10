Police investigating shooting in Hanover Borough that sent one to the hospital

Officials said the victim is currently at the hospital in critical condition.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Penn Township that sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday evening officials said in a Facebook post.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Baer Avenue for a reported shooting and located a gunshot victim on the 200 block of Charles Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition officials said.

Log into Facebook | Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

Police are still investigating this crime.