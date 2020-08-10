Police investigating shooting in Hanover Borough that sent one to the hospital

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Penn Township that sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday evening officials said in a Facebook post.
Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Baer Avenue for a reported shooting and located a gunshot victim on the 200 block of Charles Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition officials said.
Police are still investigating this crime.
Penn Township Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at the Detective Unit 717-637-8751.