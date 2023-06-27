Rutter's announces 3 new additions to its Rutter's Lovers Inspired food menu

The new lineup will feature three new limited-time options: Kickin’ Chicken and Waffles, The Donut Breakfast and Grilled Mac & Cheese.

YORK, Pa. — Rutter’s announced Wednesday it is unveiling the newest additions to the Rutter’s Lover’s Inspired food menu.

The new lineup will feature three new limited-time options: Kickin’ Chicken and Waffles, The Donut Breakfast and Grilled Mac & Cheese, the company announced in a press release.

Kickin’ Chicken and Waffles tantalizes taste buds with a spicy fried chicken fillet drenched in Franks Buffalo sauce, adorned with pepper jack cheese, pickles and coleslaw, all nestled between our irresistible sweet maple Belgian waffles, Rutter's said.

The Donut Breakfast is a savory delight that combines a juicy sausage patty, a perfectly cooked egg and creamy white American cheese, all sandwiched between a grilled sweet glaze donut, according to Rutter's.

The Grilled Mac & Cheese is an indulgent masterpiece that features creamy white cheddar mac & cheese layered between slices of cheddar cheese and two slices of white bread, Rutter's said.

“Our team is constantly working to bring unforgettable food items to our extensive menu,” said Chad White, Rutter’s food service category manager. “So go and try our amazing new Inspired lineup, because it’ll only be around for a limited time."

Rutter’s customers can enjoy these new options at any time of the day or night, as the award-winning food and beverage menu is available 24/7.