Rutter's debuts Pumpkin Pie Milk, Egg Nog returns

Rick Miller, the Sales and Marketing Manager of Rutters Dairy, offered more on the seasonal beverages that are available now.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's that time of year again!

Rutter's Egg Nog is back, and this year it's helping a new seasonal beverage debut.

With the return of Egg Nog marks the beginning of Rutter's Pumpkin Pie Milk, which is available now.

Of course, what's milk without a milkshake?

Yes, Rutter's is now also offering Pumpkin Milkshakes, as well.

Fall in love with our new Pumpkin Pie Milkshake! Made with our very own Pumpkin Pie Milk! #WhyGoAnywhereElse pic.twitter.com/OWIFrgPZ28 — Rutter's (@Rutters) October 8, 2020

MaryEllen Pann sat down with Rick Miller, the Sales and Marketing Manager of Rutter's Dairy, who offered more on the seasonal beverages that are available now.