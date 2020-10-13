Rutter's debuts Pumpkin Pie Milk, Egg Nog returns

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's that time of year again!
Rutter's Egg Nog is back, and this year it's helping a new seasonal beverage debut.
With the return of Egg Nog marks the beginning of Rutter's Pumpkin Pie Milk, which is available now.
Of course, what's milk without a milkshake?
Yes, Rutter's is now also offering Pumpkin Milkshakes, as well.
MaryEllen Pann sat down with Rick Miller, the Sales and Marketing Manager of Rutter's Dairy, who offered more on the seasonal beverages that are available now.
