Rutters opens 18th video gaming terminal room at store in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. — Rutter’s announced the recent opening of its 18th Video Gaming Terminal room at its location in Lebanon.

The store is located at 1621 Cumberland Street, the company said.

In conjunction with Marquee by Penn, Rutter’s opened the first VGT room within a Qualified Establishment in Pennsylvania, in August 2019.

The Pennsylvania-based chain continues to grow their VGT business, which is the largest in the state, and said it plans to continue adding even more VGT locations this year.

“At Rutter’s, we constantly evolve our offering to give customers what they want,” stated Sarah Dotzel, Rutter’s Director of Gaming and Assistant General Counsel. “Gaming has been a popular addition for many of our loyal customers since we opened our first room in 2019.

"Over the next several years, we plan on expanding our footprint and gaming presence to many more locations throughout Pennsylvania.”

Rutter’s VGT rooms are open 24 hours a day to those 21 years of age and older. There are five separate gaming machines, each offering a variety of games, that are available for customers to play while enjoying Rutter’s award-winning food and drinks.

If you feel that you may have a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER for help.