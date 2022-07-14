Rutter's will offer free meals to frontline workers on July 24 and 25

Now in its third year, "Feeding the Frontline" offers a free sandwich or wrap, chips, a fountain drink, and a candy bar to frontline workers with valid ID.

YORK, Pa. — Rutter's announced it will team up with some of its top vendors to provide a free meal to frontline workers on July 24 and 25.

"Feeding the Frontline," now in its third year, is designed to show appreciation to frontline workers, the company said in a press release.

"Because they’re on duty 24/7...frontline workers will receive a free meal at Rutter’s as a thank you for their hard work and dedication," Rutters said.

With support from PepsiCo, Hormel, Hershey’s, and Martin’s Snacks, the free meal will consist of a grab & go sandwich or wrap, a bag of Martin’s chips, a regular sized fountain drink, and a standard size Reese’s or Hershey’s candy bar.

This offer will be available at all Rutter’s locations for first responders in uniform and Rutter’s team members, as well as American Red Cross Volunteers, Class A CDL drivers, medical, and active-duty military with ID.

"Rutter’s is deeply involved in giving back to the communities in which they serve," the company said. "Throughout the year, the company and charity hold several fundraising events and programs, as a way for Rutter’s employees, suppliers, and customers to support their communities."

The free meal is available to the first eligible 250 customers per store. Limit one per customer.

