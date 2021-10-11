Furry friends with Sugar, the dog!

Sugar is a 5-year-old Pitbull who is "just as sweet as her name suggests, but can also be quite the diva," according to the shelter.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's furry friend is Sugar, the dog!

Sugar is one of the York County SPCA's longest-term kennel residents.

Sugar would prefer to be the only animal in her forever home, and to be placed with a family that can give her physical and mental exercise as well as work on her manners when it comes to playing with toys, also according to the shelter.

She would also prefer to be placed in a home with older or dog-savvy kids.