Furry friends with Gizmo, the dog!

Gizmo loves "going for hikes and outdoor outings, sniffing all the things, and riding in the car."

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Gizmo, the dog!

Gizmo is a mixed-breed, brown and white dog who weighs 75 pounds. He is nine-years-old.

Gizmo is looking for his forever home and loves "going for hikes and outdoor outings, sniffing all the things, and riding in the car," according to the Lancaster SPCA.

He prefers to be the only dog in the home as he was attacked by another dog in the past.