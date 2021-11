Mac and Cheese are very loveable, and thrive on attention, according to the shelter.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week's furry friends are Mac and Cheese!

They are pug-mix brothers and are both 9-years-old; they must be adopted together.

According to Animal Rescue Inc., they are neutered, and up to date on all their vaccines, as well as eligible for multiple dog and senior discounts.

Mac and Cheese are very loveable, and thrive on attention, also according to the shelter.