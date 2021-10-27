Furry friends with Lulu, the cat!

Lulu reportedly has a "big personality."

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's furry friend is Lulu, the cat!

Lulu was previously adopted but did not get along well with the other cats in the home, so this time around, she wants to be the center of attention, according to the Lancaster SPCA.

Lulu reportedly has a "big personality." She will be shy at first, but once she warms up to you, she "will shower you with cuddles and make biscuits all day long."

She loves ball and wand toys, and her previous owner covered the adoption fee for the next owner, so all that's left is for Lulu to find her forever home.