Olivia's gets us ready for Memorial Day Weekend with this fish recipe

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Memorial Day Weekend is coming up, and you know what that means.
It means that the gang at Olivia's has got you covered, as per usual, with a delicious recipe that will please even the pickiest of eaters.
Check out the recipes above and below:
Mango Chipotle Blue Fish...
...served atop garlic bread, then smothered in a mango barbeque sauce, and topped with cheddar cheese, then served along with grilled corn on the cob, and nutty caramel baked yams
Mango BBQ Sauce
2 ounces, chipotle peppers (canned), puréed
1 cup, fresh golden mango, diced
1/2 cup, fire roasted red peppers, cut into 1”x1” squares
1 tablespoon, dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon, smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon, liquid smoke
1/2 cup, ketchup
3 tablespoons, agave nectar
Mix all of the ingredients together. Then, bake bluefish filets at 350°F for 4 to 5 minutes or until lightly firm. Add sauce and cheddar cheese, and then bake for an additional 4 to 5 minutes.
Cocktail
Blueberry Vanilla Mojito
Blue Chair Bay Vanilla Rum
Elderberry liqueur
Fresh mint
Fresh blueberries
Cane sugar
Club soda and/or Sprite
In the bottom of a glass, muddle mint, blueberries, cane sugar, and elderberry liqueur together. Add ice and vanilla rum and then shake. Pour into a serving glass and top with club soda. Garnish with fresh mint.