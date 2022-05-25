x
Recipes

Olivia's gets us ready for Memorial Day Weekend with this fish recipe

The gang at Olivia's has got you covered, as per usual, with a delicious recipe that will please even the pickiest of eaters.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Memorial Day Weekend is coming up, and you know what that means. 

It means that the gang at Olivia's has got you covered, as per usual, with a delicious recipe that will please even the pickiest of eaters. 

Check out the recipes above and below: 

Mango Chipotle Blue Fish...

...served atop garlic bread, then smothered in a mango barbeque sauce, and topped with cheddar cheese, then served along with grilled corn on the cob, and nutty caramel baked yams

Mango BBQ Sauce

2 ounces, chipotle peppers (canned), puréed
1 cup, fresh golden mango, diced
1/2 cup, fire roasted red peppers, cut into 1”x1” squares
1 tablespoon, dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon, smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon, liquid smoke
1/2 cup, ketchup
3 tablespoons, agave nectar

Mix all of the ingredients together. Then, bake bluefish filets at 350°F for 4 to 5 minutes or until lightly firm. Add sauce and cheddar cheese, and then bake for an additional 4 to 5 minutes.

Cocktail

Blueberry Vanilla Mojito

Credit: Olivia's

Blue Chair Bay Vanilla Rum
Elderberry liqueur
Fresh mint
Fresh blueberries
Cane sugar
Club soda and/or Sprite

In the bottom of a glass, muddle mint, blueberries, cane sugar, and elderberry liqueur together. Add ice and vanilla rum and then shake. Pour into a serving glass and top with club soda. Garnish with fresh mint. 

