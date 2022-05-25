Olivia's gets us ready for Memorial Day Weekend with this fish recipe

The gang at Olivia's has got you covered, as per usual, with a delicious recipe that will please even the pickiest of eaters.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Memorial Day Weekend is coming up, and you know what that means.

Check out the recipes above and below:

Mango Chipotle Blue Fish...

...served atop garlic bread, then smothered in a mango barbeque sauce, and topped with cheddar cheese, then served along with grilled corn on the cob, and nutty caramel baked yams



Mango BBQ Sauce



2 ounces, chipotle peppers (canned), puréed

1 cup, fresh golden mango, diced

1/2 cup, fire roasted red peppers, cut into 1”x1” squares

1 tablespoon, dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon, smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon, liquid smoke

1/2 cup, ketchup

3 tablespoons, agave nectar



Mix all of the ingredients together. Then, bake bluefish filets at 350°F for 4 to 5 minutes or until lightly firm. Add sauce and cheddar cheese, and then bake for an additional 4 to 5 minutes.



Cocktail



Blueberry Vanilla Mojito