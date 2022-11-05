Olivia's prepares a warm, comforting pork chop paired with a summery, citrusy cocktail

As usual, the Olivia's gang has got you covered when it comes to indulgent recipes.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Summer is just around the corner, and many may be looking for that perfect meal to make when hosting a fun, summer party.

Check out the recipes above and below for some summer inspiration.

Schnitzel Rustica



A delicious French-trimmed, bone-in pork chop, lightly breaded, then fried crisp. Then, served over a bed of rigatoni drenched in a savory mushroom Chianti sauce along with onions, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella Cheese, asiago cheese, and fresh aromatic rosemary.



1, 8-ounce pork chop, French-trimmed, bone-in

1 cup, mushrooms, halved

1 tablespoon, fire roasted red peppers

1 tablespoon, sun-dried tomatoes

1 tablespoon, fresh basil pesto

1 1/2 cups, pork rib broth, tightened with 1 tablespoon, cornstarch

2 tablespoons, garlic butter

1/2 teaspoon, fresh cracked black pepper

1 pinch, sea salt

1/2 cup, fresh baby spinach leaves

4 ounces, Chianti wine



Mushroom Pan Sauce



In a heavy bottom sauté pan on high heat, add the garlic butter, sun-dried tomatoes, fire roasted red peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Sauté for approximately 2 minutes. Deglaze with the Chianti wine. Add the pesto, broth, salt, pepper, and spinach. Cook for an additional 2 minutes.



Pork Schnitzel Rustica



Place your crispy, fried schnitzel on a baking pan and top with the above mushroom sauce. Then, add the mozzarella, asiago, and gorgonzola cheeses. Bake in an oven set at 350°F until the cheese is just melting.



Cocktail



Summer Citrus Mule