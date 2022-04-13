Olivia's gives us a great idea for Easter dinner with this savory recipe

Easter is right around the corner, and if you're still looking for the perfect meal to make, look no further.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Easter is right around the corner, and you may still be looking for that perfect meal to make for the family.

Well, look no further, because as always, the gang at Olivia's has got you covered.

Grilled Virginia baked ham topped with a raisin apple butter chutney, served with potato pot pie…



Savory Salty Ham and Potato Pot Pie



1/2 cup, salt cured ham, diced

2 cups, onions, diced

2 cups, celery, diced

1/2 cup, bacon, diced

1 cup, baked Virginia ham, cut into large chunks

2 cups, red skin potatoes, boiled and cubed

2 cups, yams, boiled and cubed

6 tablespoons, parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon, rosemary, chopped

1/2 cup, garlic butter, whipped

1 tablespoon, black pepper

1 quart, chicken stock

6 ounces, cornstarch slurry, equal parts cornstarch to water

6 each, puff pastry sheets

1 egg, scrambled



In a heavy bottom pot, sauté onions, celery, and garlic butter for approximately 2 to 3 minutes. Add remaining ingredients, and bring to a boil. Add the slurry and bring to a boil again. Remove from heat, then layer the mixture into small casserole dishes. Roll out the puff pastry to cover the casseroles. Lightly brush with the egg and cut a few small slits allowing steam to escape. Bake in a preheated oven at 400 degrees fahrenheit for approximately 10 to 15 minutes or until pastry is golden brown.



Cocktail



Strawberry Lemon Mimosa