Olivia's gets us ready for Cinco de Mayo with this savory dish

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner, and the gang at Olivia's knows just the right meal to make.

Cinco de Mole Ribs served with savory, Mexican-style street corn, grilled along with brussels sprouts and sausage all served over rice pilaf...



Cinco de Mole sauce



3 whole, chipotle peppers, dried

2 whole, guajillo peppers, dried

2 whole, ancho peppers, dried

2 cups, chicken stock

2 pieces/slices of bread, dried

1 cup crisp, tortilla chips

5 tomatillos, cut in half

4 tablespoons, garlic butter

2 Roma tomatoes, cut in half

1 tablespoon, garlic, finely chopped

2 tablespoons, cumin seeds

1 onion, coarsely chopped

1/2 head celery, coarsely chopped

1 carrot, peeled and coarsely chopped

1 tablespoons, thyme sprig

1/2 cup, raisins

1/3 cup, peanuts

1/2 teaspoon, ground allspice

5 cloves

3 cinnamon sticks

1/2 cup, dark chocolate chips

2 tablespoons, agave nectar



In a large pan placed on medium heat, toast all of the peppers for approximately one minute. Add the tomatillos, Roma tomatoes, onions, carrots, celery, and spices. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the chicken stock, bread, tortillas, chocolate, and raisins. Cook an additional 4 to 5 minutes, constantly stirring. Remove from heat. Place in a food processor, and purée until smooth. Plate ribs, rice, and roasted corn, then top with the mole sauce.



