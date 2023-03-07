Famed Lancaster County groundhog, Poppy, has died

Poppy was humanely euthanized at 4:18 a.m. on Feb. 28.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Poppy the groundhog, a Lancaster County celebrity, has passed away, according to a recent Facebook post.

"With profound grief we share that our beloved beautiful ambassador, Poppy the Groundhog has left us for the big burrow in the sky," the Facebook page for Poppy shared.

Poppy, who lived in Lancaster, appeared alongside Bill Murray in a 2020 Super Bowl commercial. She loved to pose for the camera with children at educational events and would even pick a Super Bowl winner.

According to Poppy's Facebook page, she started showing abdominal pain just as the team at Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation prepared for their journey to the National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association Annual Symposium.

"Knowing the coming week was going to be crazy busy, our founder, rehabilitator, and most importantly Poppy's mom jumped into overdrive," the rehabilitation center wrote.

Poppy was rushed to the vet where it was eventually determined that she had a very large mass at the beginning of her large intestine, weaving throughout the organ.

"At that point, all options faded and Poppy's fate was decided for us," read the Facebook post.

At the Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, she is succeeded by her fellow ambassadors including her groundhog brother, Elliott, her eastern gray squirrel sister, Snags, and other resident squirrels such as Finnigan, Crazy Boy, Lucy and Pete.

"The entire Acorn Team is shattered. Poppy was such a bright spot in this world," said organizers.