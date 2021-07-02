Poppy the groundhog predicts Super Bowl LV winner

In case you forgot, Poppy also predicted an early spring. She also starred in a super bowl commercial last year with Bill Murray.

"I hope she makes a decision and picks one team or the other," said Poppy's handler and Founder of Acorn Acres, before the prediction. "I don't know if she is going to, she didn't like Kansas city last year, she picked the 49ers, so I don't know how she feels about Tampa bay."