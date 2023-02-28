York artist creates drawings, raises money for animals in need

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County artist spent 100 days creating artwork to help support local welfare organizations.
Cheryl Kugler shared her passion with us.
"There's an online project called the '100 Day Project.' And over a period of 100 days, you commit to something," Kugler explained. "And, I happen to love cats, and I adopted two cats from Love and Care Cat Rescue over the past couple years, so I decided that I was going to draw 100 cats, and be inspired by the cats that Love and Care Cat Rescue posted."
Kugler is set to give back to the community via the Art in the Heart Art Show and Sale in Cumberland County on March 5.
Money raised at the show will go to the Love and Care Cat Rescue and Nobody's Cat Foundation.