Meet America's Favorite Pet Quarter-Finalist: Lancaster's Poppy the groundhog

Poppy the groundhog, who's from Lancaster, appeared alongside Bill Murray in a 2020 Super Bowl commercial.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Have you ever heard of an internationally known and Emmy-nominated groundhog? Well, allow us to introduce Poppy.

Poppy, who lives in Lancaster, appeared alongside Bill Murray in a 2020 Super Bowl commercial. Additionally, Poppy loves to pose for the camera and with children at educational events.

She has even accurately predicted Super Bowl winners!

The groundhog is now up for America's Favorite Pet in the Animal Kingdom category. Currently, Poppy is in first place in the quarter-finals race.

When she's not appearing in commercials with A-list celebrities, Poppy lives at Acorn Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation.

She is a non-releasable groundhog who cannot be returned to the wild, which gives her the opportunity to show off her unique personality to humans.

Poppy's favorite treats are bananas and freshly picked dandelions, but avocados, almonds and walnuts are all close seconds!

Voting for the quarter-finals ends in seven days. Despite Poppy's lead right now, she'd surely enjoy all the help she can get.

For those interested in voting for Poppy the groundhog, click here. Participants can vote for free once a day.