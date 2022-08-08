What to watch on Peacock

A musical comedy about a girl group, Viking revenge thriller and criminal neurosurgeon highlight the best offerings on Peacock.

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic halted production for many films and TV shows in 2020 — which has led to an influx in original content two years later.

With too much to watch in too little time, here's what you should check out on Peacock.

"Angelyne" (5 episodes)

Before Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, there was Angelyne (Emmy Rossum).

The blonde bombshell rose to fame in the 1980s when billboards with her image mysteriously started appearing throughout Los Angeles.

Filmed as a mockumentary based on an article from The Hollywood Reporter, Rossum goes all in — and then some — by fully embracing the delusion in her portrayal of the egotistical, self-proclaimed icon.

For those who like: "Florence Foster Jenkins, "Irma Vep," "Physical"

"Dr. Death" (8 episodes)

The premise of this limited series would seem too farfetched had it not actually happened a few years ago.

Arrogant, narcissistic neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson) somehow got away with maiming dozens of patients while operating on them, so two fellow surgeons (Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater) try to build a case to have him arrested for his crimes.

The show is highly entertaining, along with Jackson’s haunting performance, but the sequence of events becomes difficult to follow with far too many flashbacks from various years throughout the series.

For those who like: "Awake," "Dopesick," "The Silence of the Lambs"

"Girls5eva" (2 seasons, 16 episodes)

If you liked “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” look no further for your next binge.

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, co-creators of “UKS,” serve as executive producers on this musical TV comedy about a 1990s one-hit-wonder girl group who is ready for a comeback.

The titular group is comprised of Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell, who each bring their own gusto in this hysterical, feel-good series. And yes, a corresponding album is available as well.

For those who like: "30 Rock," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

"The Northman"

Director/writer Robert Eggers’ ("The Witch," "The Lighthouse") third feature film is a Viking epic based on the legend of Amleth — most popularly known as the inspiration for William Shakespeare’s "Hamlet."

A young prince (Oscar Novak) flees his homeland after his uncle (Claes Bang) kills his father and king (Ethan Hawke), only to return stronger and wiser (Alexander Skarsgård) in search of revenge.

Visually captivating and wildly entertaining, "The Northman" is a triumph on its way to the intensely bloody final act.

For those who like: "300," "Gladiator," "The Last Duel"

"The Thing About Pam" (6 episodes)

"Dateline NBC" fans are in for a treat as Oscar winner Renée Zellweger fully commits to her role as deceptive Pam Hupp, a self-appointed businesswoman who may be involved in her coworker's death in 2011.

A bit hokey at times, "The Thing About Pam" is meant to be binged with Zellweger’s exaggerated performance at the forefront of the hard-to-believe-it’s-true recreation.

For those who like: "Candy," "Inventing Anna," "Misery"