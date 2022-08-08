What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

A pop star looking for backup dancers and the 1986 original film to this summer's biggest blockbuster highlight some of the best offerings on Amazon Prime Video.

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic halted production for many films and TV shows in 2020 — which has led to an influx in original content two years later.

With too much to watch in too little time, here's what you should check out on Amazon Prime Video.

"The Boys" (3 seasons, 24 episodes)

A group of outcasts is set on taking down superheroes who abuse their powers and fail to make the world a better place.

And no, this isn't the typical Marvel or DC Comics superhero story. The satirical superhero TV show is violent, vulgar and entertainingly relevant with a magnificent ensemble, including Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Chase Crawford and Aya Cash.

"The Boys" has been renewed for a fourth season.

For those who like: "Kick-Ass," "Peacemaker," "Watchmen"

"Emergency"

College best friends Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) and Sean (RJ Cyler) are about to embark on an epic night of spring break parties — until they find an unknown, drunk, semi-conscious white girl on their apartment floor. Let’s just say there are conflicting opinions on calling the cops to report a passed out white woman with two Black men and one Latino man.

The 105-minute satirical thriller seamlessly blends the humor in a typical college comedy with relevant social commentary that packs a punch.

For those who like: "Get Out," "Parasite," "Sorry to Bother You"

"I Want You Back"

What lengths would you go to to win back your ex? Total strangers Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) form a bond after getting unexpectedly dumped by their significant others (Gina Rodriguez and Scott Eastwood, respectively), so they try to help each other win their ex back.

Written by the “Love, Simon” screenwriters, “I Want You Back” perfectly balances romance and comedy with undeniable chemistry between its leads in a refreshing love story.

For those who like: "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "Marry Me," "The Proposal"

"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" (8 episodes)

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo is adding reality show host to her resume as 13 women compete for spots as backup dancers ahead of her 2022 tour.

The empowering, body positive series is an easy binge with eight episodes between 45-51 minutes.

For those who like: "Legendary," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "So You Think You Can Dance"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (4 seasons, 34 episodes)

The series that won Amazon Prime Video its first Primetime Emmy for Best Comedy Series is nearing its end.

Jewish-American housewife Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) finds out her aspiring comic husband (Michael Zegen) is leaving her for his secretary, so she drunkenly tries her hand at standup comedy — and is a revelation.

There's no better time than the present to catch up on the consistently enjoyable period "dramedy," featuring top-tier writing and award-winning, standout performances from Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

For those who like: "Being the Ricardos," "Fleabag," "Girls"

"Master"

Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) is the first Black master at a prestigious university, which is believed to be cursed, and seeks to help a Black student (Zoe Renee) after she encounters problems with her roommate (Talia Ryder) and English professor (Amber Gray).

Although lacking in suspense, the psychological thriller is an intelligently unique horror entry filled with appropriate social commentary.

For those who like: "The Night House," "Us," "The Witch"

"Thirteen Lives"

It's been four years since 12 boys and their assistant soccer coach were rescued from a cave in Thailand after being trapped for more than two weeks.

Although not as gripping as National Geographic's documentary "The Rescue" — available to stream on Disney+ — this 147-minute film, starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, and Joel Edgerton as the heroic cave divers, is still an effective dramatic recreation of the unbelievable rescue mission.

For those who like: "Apollo 13," "Only the Brave," "The Rescue"

"Top Gun"

Everyone needs to watch the 1986 film before seeing this summer's biggest blockbuster.

In his eighth feature film, Tom Cruise stars as smiley U.S. Navy pilot Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, who competes alongside his radar intercept officer (Anthony Edwards) to be the best in the class at a fighter weapons school.

Despite receiving somewhat mediocre reviews, "Top Gun" was a visual masterpiece for its time and became the highest grossing film of 1986 — while also leading to the highly anticipated, critically raved sequel more than 35 years later.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is now in theaters.

For those who like: "Die Hard," "Independence Day," "Mission: Impossible"

"Upload" (2 seasons, 17 episodes)

A 27-year-old computer engineering graduate (Robbie Amell) is uploaded to a virtual afterlife following a car crash, allowing his self-absorbed, overbearing girlfriend (Allegra Edwards) to still be with him subconsciously.

Although a show about death can be heavy at times, "Upload" succeeds with its comedic elements in a smart, satisfying way.

"Upload" has been renewed for a third season.

For those who like: "The Good Place," "Palm Springs," "Undone"

"The Underground Railroad" (10 episodes)

Oscar winner Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) directs and adapts the 2016 historical fiction novel about an actual underground railroad to help Black people escape from slavery in the south in the 1800s.

Newcomer Thuso Mbedu is a revelation in the lead role, sharing a woman’s heartbreaking journey to do whatever it takes to run from a bounty hunter (Joel Edgerton).

This is another rare occurrence I don’t recommend binge-watching; take it one episode at a time to soak it all in because it’s extremely intense, yet incredibly powerful.

For those who like: "Harriet," "Roots," "Small Axe"