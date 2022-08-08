What to watch on Hulu

A teacher comedy, look into the opioid crisis and infamous leaked sex tape scandal highlight some of the best offerings on Hulu.

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic halted production for many films and TV shows in 2020 — which has led to an influx in original content two years later.

With too much to watch in too little time, here's what you should check out on Hulu.

"Abbott Elementary" (1 season, 13 episodes)

With too many streaming services these days, creator and star Quinta Brunson brings a standout mockumentary comedy to network television.

A group of teachers (Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Tyler James Williams) and the school’s unqualified principal (Janelle James) work to help their students succeed at a Philadelphia public elementary school.

The 13-episode debut season is full of laughs and compassion, paving the way for many seasons to come.

The second season of "Abbott Elementary" debuts Sept. 21 on ABC.

For those who like: "A.P. Bio," "Parks and Recreation," "The Wonder Years"

"Atlanta" (3 seasons, 31 episodes)

Donald Glover, also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, created and stars as a college dropout and music manager of his cousin/rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry).

Although marketed as a comedy yet rarely laugh-out-loud funny, “Atlanta” boldly pushes boundaries with its social commentary in a wildly unpredictable yet enjoyable manner.

"Atlanta" has been renewed for a fourth and final season.

For those who like: "Dave," "Master of None," "Sorry to Bother You"

"Dopesick" (8 episodes)

The eight-episode limited series infuriatingly exposes Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family's push to sell and mislabel its opioid, Oxycontin.

Although the victims' stories are fictional, the epidemic is very real, with more than 760,000 deaths from a drug overdose since 1999, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Kaitlyn Dever ("Booksmart," "Unbelievable") and Michael Keaton ("Batman," "Beetlejuice") are best-in-show, which is almost too painful to watch at times but is riveting, essential viewing.

For those who like: "Dr. Death," "The Dropout," "The Pharmacist"

"The Dropout" (8 episodes)

In her finest performance to date, Amanda Seyfried ("Mean Girls," "Mamma Mia!") stars as Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Based on the ABC News podcast, Hulu's eight-episode limited series showcases Holmes' rise and fall with her fraudulent health technology company.

While the dark comedy is hit and miss, "The Dropout" succeeds in its maddening retelling of how the Stanford dropout became the youngest and wealthiest self-made female billionaire in America.

For those who like: "Inventing Anna," "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber," "WeCrashed"

"Only Murders in the Building" (1 season, 10 episodes)

Three neighbors (brilliantly casted Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) share a love for a true crime podcast and decide to create their own to find out who killed a man in their apartment building.

Supporting characters Tina Fey, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan and Jane Lynch are given plenty of material to shine, but the show’s success lies with its unexpectedly cohesive trio.

The second season of "Only Murders in the Building" is currently airing on Hulu, with a new episode each Tuesday through Aug. 23.

For those who like: "The Afterparty," "Clue," "Knives Out"

"Pam & Tommy" (8 episodes)

Many know actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee were the victims of a leaked sex tape, but how did it happen?

Hulu’s eight-episode limited series features Lily James ("Cinderella," "Downton Abbey") and Sebastian Stan ("Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "I, Tonya") in the titular roles and funnyman Seth Rogen ("Knocked Up," "Pineapple Express") as the culprit.

Despite not getting Anderson's approval, "Pam & Tommy" adequately sheds light on Hollywood’s mistreatment of the "Baywatch" star following the scandal, with James and Stan giving career-best performances.

For those who like: "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," "Minx," "Promising Young Woman"

"Prey"

As the fifth installment and prequel to the "Predator" franchise, "Prey" follows a skilled Comanche warrior in the 1700s who must protect her tribe from a highly evolved alien predator.

The pulse-pounding, 100-minute thriller vastly exceeds expectations, with a star-making performance from Amber Midthunder ("Legion," "Roswell, New Mexico").

For those who like: "Alien," "Cloverfield," "Predator"

"Reservation Dogs" (1 season, 8 episodes)

Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo's series is the first TV series to have all Indigenous writers and directors.

Four Indigenous teenagers (Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis) commit crimes and save up money to eventually move to California.

From scintillating supporting performances — the bike-riding, gossiping rap duo (Lil Mike and Funny Bone) and Bear's self-proclaimed warrior (Dallas Goldtooth) — to its vital representation in a jovial way, "Reservation Dogs" is easily one of the best offerings from summer 2021.

The second season of "Reservation Dogs" is currently airing on FX — and streaming on Hulu the following day — with a new episode each Wednesday through Sept. 28.

For those who like: "Rutherford Falls," "Stand by Me," "What We Do in the Shadows"

"Under the Banner of Heaven" (7 episodes)

Two-time Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield ("Hacksaw Ridge," "tick, tick... BOOM!") gets his first lead billing in a TV show with this limited series based on the 2003 nonfiction book of the same name.

Detective Jeb Pyre (Garfield), who is also a devout Mormon, has his faith tested while investigating a double murder that could be connected to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Despite a controversial choice to include flashbacks involving Mormonism founder Joseph Smith, "Under the Banner of Heaven" is a riveting true crime drama with an extraordinary ensemble, including Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Wyatt Russell and Sam Worthington.

For those who like: "The Following," "Keep Sweet: Prey and Obey," "The Path"

"What We Do in the Shadows" (3 seasons, 30 episodes)

What could be better than watching three vampires and one want-to-be vampire tackle the everyday tasks of our world?

One of the most consistently funny shows has flown under the radar for all three of its exceptional seasons, but the mockumentary series seems to be gaining ... dare I say, a cult following.

The fourth season of "What We Do in the Shadows" is currently airing on FX — and streaming on Hulu the following day — with a new episode each Tuesday through Sept. 6.

For those who like: "Ghosts," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Our Flag Means Death"