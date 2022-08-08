What to watch on Apple TV+

A feel-good soccer comedy, sci-fi psychological thriller and Korean family drama highlight some of the best offerings on Apple TV+.

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic halted production for many films and TV shows in 2020 — which has led to an influx in original content two years later.

With too much to watch in too little time, here's what you should check out on Apple TV+.

"The Afterparty" (1 season, 8 episodes)

Who killed Xavier (Dave Franco)? The eight-episode comedic murder mystery seeks to find the killer among classmates celebrating their high school reunion.

Each episode is told from a different perspective, as well as different genres, such as musical, rom-com and animation.

Don’t be surprised when you watch this clever whodunnit in one sitting, with credit due to its formidable ensemble and uniquely enjoyable format geared toward cinema lovers.

"The Afterparty" has been renewed for a second season with Zoë Chao, Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson returning, alongside new cast members John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins and Zach Woods.

For those who like: "How to Get Away with Murder," "Knives Out," "Murder on the Orient Express"

"Black Bird" (6 episodes)

A promising young football player (Taron Egerton) later turns to a life of crime and is sentenced to 10 years without parole. However, investigators give him the chance for a shorter sentence if he can get a confession from an alleged serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser).

Based on the unbelievable true story, "Black Bird" is a pulse-pounding limited series that will surely satisfy true crime fans — and also features Ray Liotta's ("Field of Dreams," "Goodfellas") final television performance.

For those who like: "Mindhunter," "The Night Of," "True Detective"

"The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" (6 episodes)

Samuel L. Jackson, one of the most widely recognized actors of his generation, said he’s been preparing to play the titular character for more than a decade.

Based on the novel of the same name, Ptolemy Grey is a lonely 91-year-old suffering from dementia, who gets the chance to temporarily restore his memories and solve his nephew’s murder.

Jackson and Dominque Fishback's ("Judas and the Black Messiah") endearing relationship highlights this introspective glimpse on mortality.

For those who like: "Finch," "Swan Song," "True Detective"

"Pachinko" (1 season, 8 episodes)

Based on Min Jin Lee’s novel of the same name, the drama series follows four generations of a Korean family who move to Japan after being exiled from their home.

Pay close attention to the characters and timeline to fully comprehend the captivatingly magnificent saga.

NOTE: Unlike "Squid Game," the English voiceovers aren’t irritating, for those who don’t want to constantly read subtitles — but the Japanese dialogue will still be in its original language.

"Pachinko" has been renewed for a second season.

For those who like: "Parasite," "Succession," "This Is Us"

"Roar" (8 episodes)

The creators of “GLOW” adapted an anthology series based on the female-centric 2018 short story collection. Each half-hour episode focuses on a different woman’s experiences, with an all-star cast including Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever and more.

Like the typical anthology, the results are hit-or-miss, with the standouts being “The Woman Who Was Kept on a Shelf” (Betty Gilpin) and “The Woman Who Was Fed By a Duck” (Wever).

For those who like: "The Baby," "GLOW," "Weeds"

"Severance" (1 season, 9 episodes)

Picture this: You’re able to completely separate work and non-work memories so you can only recall the one related to where you are. Would you do it? Maybe not after watching the brilliant “Severance,” where Mark Scout (Adam Scott) begins to uncover corruption within his technology corporation.

The unique slow-burn works wonders, ultimately setting up for an explosive, edge-of-your-seat season finale as one of the finest hours of TV you’ll see this year.

"Severance" has been renewed for a second season.

For those who like: "Homecoming," "Servant," "Westworld"

"Shining Girls" (8 episodes)

"The Handmaid's Tale" fans can get their Elisabeth Moss fix here while patiently waiting for the fifth season of the dystopian drama to debut Sept. 14.

Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) teams up with reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to track down her attacker (Jamie Bell) from years ago after he strikes again.

The intriguing time-bending thriller, which takes some liberties from the 2013 novel its based on, goes with a sometimes confusing non-linear approach, but patient viewers will be rewarded with the satisfying outcome.

For those who like: "The Outsider," "Sharp Objects," "Tell Me Your Secrets"

"Slow Horses" (1 season, 6 episodes)

There are rumors this could be Oscar winner Gary Oldman’s final role — good thing three more seasons have already been confirmed.

A secret agent (Jack Lowden) is demoted to desk duty, led by alcoholic, crotchety Jackson Lamb (Oldman), after a botched and publicly embarrassing training mission.

The spy thriller is delightfully enjoyable with its witty dialogue, rather than a typical action-packed espionage tale.

The second season of "Slow Horses" is expected to premiere in late 2022.

For those who like: "All the Old Knives," "Bridge of Spies," "Orange is the New Black"

"Ted Lasso" (2 seasons, 22 episodes)

Did you know Jason Sudeikis first debuted the titular character in commercials for NBC Sports in 2013? Apple TV+ scooped up the feel-good show years later, and Ted Lasso’s true joy for life gave us something to smile and cheer about during a global pandemic.

As a way to get revenge on her unfaithful ex-husband, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) recruits American college football coach Ted Lasso (Sudeikis) to coach an English Premier League soccer team, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

"Ted Lasso" has been renewed for a third — and rumored final — season.

For those who like: "The League," "Moneyball," "Veep"

"WeCrashed" (8 episodes)

The rise and fall of egotistical businesspeople seemed to be trend this spring (“The Dropout,” “Inventing Anna,” “Super Pumped”).

The eight-episode limited series follows Adam (Jared Leto) and Rebekah Neumann (Anne Hathaway), as the former co-founded the idea of a shared-workspace company.

The Oscar-winning duo perfectly encapsulates the deranged, narcissistic couple in an infuriatingly appealing watch.

For those who like: "The Dropout," "Inventing Anna," "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber"