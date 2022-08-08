What to watch on Paramount+

A retelling of how "The Godfather" was made, a Michigan couple outsmarts the lottery and all winners reality competition highlight the best offerings on Paramount+.

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic halted production for many films and TV shows in 2020 — which has led to an influx in original content two years later.

With too much to watch in too little time, here's what you should check out on Paramount+.

"Jackass Forever"

The boys are back in their most critically acclaimed compilation of stunts and pranks yet. This slapstick comedy isn’t for everyone, but the "Jackass" films have always been a guilty pleasure of mine.

Aside from the foolish opening credits skit, "Jackass Forever" has plenty of memorable moments that I won’t spoil as the main cast members, despite nearing the half-century mark, refuse to grow up at the expense of pure entertainment.

For those who like: "Bad Grandpa," "Impractical Jokers," "Super Troopers"

"Jerry & Marge Go Large"

The lottery made headlines this summer as an Illinois resident won one of the largest Mega Millions jackpots in history.

Based on the 2018 HuffPost article of the same name, a Michigan retiree (Bryan Cranston) finds a mathematical loophole in a lottery game and decides to use the winnings to revitalize the small Michigan town where he and his wife (Annette Bening) live.

Cranston and Bening are delightful in this charming, light-hearted comedy worth the 96-minute gamble of your time.

For those who like: "The Big Short," "The Founder," "Moneyball"

"The Offer" (10 episodes)

"I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse."

Fifty years ago, Paramount Pictures released Francis Ford Coppola's universally-acclaimed gangster film "The Godfather" — but it almost wasn't made.

The 10-episode limited series should delight cinema lovers and die-hard "Godfather" fans for the plethora of references to its source material, with a runtime slightly longer than the combination of the trilogy.

For those who like: "The Godfather," "Goodfellas," "Mank"

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: All Winners" (12 episodes)

Watch the best of the best drag queens compete against each other for $200,000.

Eight past winners of "RuPaul's Drag Race," including Jinkx Monsoon, Shea Couleé, and The Vivienne, compete in 11 challenges for the title of "Queen of All Queens."

With elevated runway looks to no eliminations before the Lip Sync Smackdown finale, this is easily the best season of "Drag Race" in "herstory."

For those who like: "America's Next Top Model," "Legendary," "Project Runway"

"Why Women Kill" (2 seasons, 20 episodes)

Season 1 of the crime anthology series was one of the most underrated guilty pleasures of 2019.

Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste star as wives across three time periods who happen to live in the same home and experience marital problems with their respective spouses, such as infidelity and sexuality.

Season 2 features an entirely new cast and single storyline of the heights a middle-aged housewife (Allison Tolman) will endure to join an elite garden club, run by a notorious woman (Lana Parrilla).

Fans of murder mysteries will breeze through both seasons to uncover the answer to the show’s title.

For those who like: "Desperate Housewives," "Gone Girl," "Little Fires Everywhere"