'Serendipity' is Pennsylvania's most-searched for 2000s-era romantic comedy, according to new survey

Pennsylvania is one of 18 states that look for the 2001 John Cusack-Kate Beckinsale rom-com the most, according to a report by CenturyLinkOnline.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A recent survey found that when most Pennsylvanians want to curl up with their sweetheart to watch a romantic comedy, the 2000s-era hit "Serendipity" is their go-to movie of choice.

So says a report by CenturyLinkOnline, which recently determined that the 2001 film, starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, is the 2000s-era that Pennsylvania residents search for the most.

That trend is true of 17 other states, according to CenturyLinkOnline.

In fact, "Serendipity" is the most popular 2000s-era romantic comedy searched for nationwide, beating out "13 Going on 30," "The Holiday," "Love, Actually," "The Proposal," and "Sweet Home Alabama."

CenturyLinkOnline's report showcases the 11 most popular 2000s romantic comedies each state has searched for most in the past year.

How did CenturyLinkOnline determine its list?

"First, we compiled a list of the 70 most popular 2000s rom-coms based on data gathered from IMDb, Cosmopolitan, ScreenRant, and Ranker, limiting our results to films with an IMDb score of 6.2/10 or higher," the website said. "We then collected each movie’s search volume in SEMrush, narrowed the list to the top 11, and used Google Trends to find the movie each state googled most in the past 12 months."

"Serendipity" tells the story of a couple that must search for each other years after the night they first met, fell in love, and separated -- convinced that one day they'd end up together, according to IMDb.