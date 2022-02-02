Olivia's get us in the mood for Valentine's Day with some surf 'n' turf

If you're looking for a special meal to please your partner, look no further.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Valentine's Day is coming up, and nothing says "I love you," like some steak and seafood.

The gang has got you covered with this indulgent recipe.

Check out the recipes above and below to learn how to make this meal yourself.

Lemon and Herb Lobster Surf 'n Turf



Fresh lobster tails and fired grilled New York strip steak lathered in a flavorful whipped garlic butter, incorporated with fresh herbs and roasted red peppers. Then, it's served along with broccoli rabe and lemon infused, oven roasted Yukon gold potatoes and yams.



Lemon and Herb Butter



1/2 pound, real butter, softened

1/2 cup, fresh basil

1 tablespoon, fresh rosemary, chopped

1 teaspoon, fresh thyme, chopped

1/2 cup, fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon, dried oregano

2 tablespoons, fresh chives, chopped

1 teaspoon, black pepper

1/2 teaspoon, chili flakes

3 tablespoons, fresh garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon, sea salt

2 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon, lemon juice



In a food processor, add all of the ingredients. Mix on medium for approximately two minutes. Mix on high for an additional five minutes or until the butter is thoroughly whipped and has a light, fluffy consistency, and turns a light, white color. Place the mixture on the lobster and steak just before pulling on the grill.



