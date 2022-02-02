Olivia's get us in the mood for Valentine's Day with some surf 'n' turf

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Valentine's Day is coming up, and nothing says "I love you," like some steak and seafood.
If you're looking for a special meal to please your partner, look no further.
The gang has got you covered with this indulgent recipe.
Check out the recipes above and below to learn how to make this meal yourself.
Lemon and Herb Lobster Surf 'n Turf
Fresh lobster tails and fired grilled New York strip steak lathered in a flavorful whipped garlic butter, incorporated with fresh herbs and roasted red peppers. Then, it's served along with broccoli rabe and lemon infused, oven roasted Yukon gold potatoes and yams.
Lemon and Herb Butter
1/2 pound, real butter, softened
1/2 cup, fresh basil
1 tablespoon, fresh rosemary, chopped
1 teaspoon, fresh thyme, chopped
1/2 cup, fresh parsley, chopped
1 tablespoon, dried oregano
2 tablespoons, fresh chives, chopped
1 teaspoon, black pepper
1/2 teaspoon, chili flakes
3 tablespoons, fresh garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon, sea salt
2 tablespoons, extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon, lemon juice
In a food processor, add all of the ingredients. Mix on medium for approximately two minutes. Mix on high for an additional five minutes or until the butter is thoroughly whipped and has a light, fluffy consistency, and turns a light, white color. Place the mixture on the lobster and steak just before pulling on the grill.
Cocktail
Macaroon Martini
Vanilla Vodka
Amaretto
Chambord
Italicus Bergamot Orange Liqueur
Cream
Strawberry cane sugar syrup
Whipped cream
Fresh strawberry garnish
Macaroon cookie garnish
Red or pink sugar crystals
Fill a glass with ice. Then, add all of the ingredients (except for the garnishes) Shake. Strain into a martini glass. Add the whipped cream, strawberry, and macaroon garnish. Sprinkle with the sugar crystals.