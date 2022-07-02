Field of Screams will be open Saturday for a special Valentine's Day-themed haunting

The Lancaster County attraction promises thrills and chills at its non-traditional Valentine's Day celebration.

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 2021.

If your taste in Valentine's Day celebrations skews toward the non-traditional, Lancaster County's most-famous haunted attraction has the perfect suggestion for you.

Field of Screams, the haunted attraction in Mountville, announced it will open its doors Saturday for a special, Valentine's Day-themed event.

All of the buildings on the grounds will be tricked out for Valentine's Day, and the characters will be "dying" to get acquainted, Field of Screams said in its announcement.

"There is no better Date Night for Valentine's Day than being at Field of Screams on Saturday," the attraction's announcement said. "So grab your boyfriend, your girlfriend, or your 'boo' thing because we are going to eat your heart out!"

To attend the event, tickets must be purchased online, and attendees must select a designated time slot to be guaranteed entry.

A Fright Pass admission includes admission to the Frightmare Asylum and the Den of Darkness, both of which will be decorated with a Valentine's Day twist.

A Valentine's Day Fright Pass costs $30. Visitors can also select a $15 VIP upgrade that will allow them to skip to the front of the line.

Other ground rules of note for Field of Screams: